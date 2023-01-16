Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 134.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACWV stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $97.34. 779,297 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

