Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $415,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.