Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTE. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.46.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 665,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,462. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.44. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$712.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

