Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Up 429.5% in January

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 429.5% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bioasis Technologies Stock Down 12.6 %

Bioasis Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,456. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

