Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $31,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $61.43 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

