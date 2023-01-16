Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 1,476.1% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.79.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

