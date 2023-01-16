Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, an increase of 474.2% from the December 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Katherine Rubenstein acquired 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $80,044.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,044.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $83,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,940 shares of company stock worth $166,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXSL traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,889. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 51.09% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $226.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 99.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXSL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.