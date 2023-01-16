Blockearth (BLET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.50 Million

Blockearth (BLET) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded down 54.3% against the dollar. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $201.09 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockearth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00431154 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.48 or 0.30265389 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00771303 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Buying and Selling Blockearth

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12624979 USD and is down -21.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockearth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockearth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.