BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.46 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 21% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $466,880.75 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,003.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00580952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00210067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00050757 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00128801 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $392,277.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

