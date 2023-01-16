BMO Capital Markets Raises Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

