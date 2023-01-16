BNP Paribas Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mosaic stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

