Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bouygues from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.50 ($37.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bouygues from €43.00 ($46.24) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Bouygues Stock Up 4.3 %

Bouygues stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bouygues has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.44.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

