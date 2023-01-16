Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Bowlero worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $26,555,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bowlero by 452.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 493,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 9,455,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after acquiring an additional 337,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 270,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $1,609,394.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares in the company, valued at $31,417,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 18,045 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $248,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,185,573 shares in the company, valued at $30,073,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $1,609,394.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,417,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,985. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 44,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,778. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

