Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of BOX worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

