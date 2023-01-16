Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 17,518 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $42,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.25 and its 200-day moving average is $233.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

