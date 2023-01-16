Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 6,812 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $90,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $7.41 on Monday, reaching $240.29. 56,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,244. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

