Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 119,651 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,651 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $70,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,633,000 after purchasing an additional 117,067 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 60,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.00. 224,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $224.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.