Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $97,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.23. 4,354,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,895,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

