Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises approximately 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.78% of Old Republic International worth $49,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Old Republic International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ORI traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $24.40. 48,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

