Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.33. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brink’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.