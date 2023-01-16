Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Price Performance

Broadwind stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadwind by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 14.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.