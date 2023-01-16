Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $177.36

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.36.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.78 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.17.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

