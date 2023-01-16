Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $97.78

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Down 0.4 %

RPM opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

