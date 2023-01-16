Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price at $63.71

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Lovesac Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lovesac by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

