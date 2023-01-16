Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Target Price at $16.14

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 121.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

