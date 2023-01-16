Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $757.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,310,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,933,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,771 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

