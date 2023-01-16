Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKH remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Monday. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,150. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

