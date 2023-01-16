Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FHLC stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.