Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$85.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$76.94. 425,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$58.75 and a one year high of C$88.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,898,643.68. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 31,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.04, for a total value of C$2,512,156.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,188,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,320,934.78. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,980 shares of company stock worth $22,356,180.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

