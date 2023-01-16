CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 528 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $145.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.