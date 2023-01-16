CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

ABBV stock opened at $153.60 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

