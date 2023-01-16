CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.