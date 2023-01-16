CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.50.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$59.56. 190,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,722. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$69.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.02. The firm has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

