CDbio (MCD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55,235.79

CDbio (MCD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $55,235.79 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CDbio has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00018586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00434082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.41 or 0.30469337 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00760912 BTC.

CDbio Token Profile

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

