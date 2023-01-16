CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.57.

CDW stock opened at $194.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $199.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.27.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

