Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 250.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00435101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.98 or 0.30540879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00760379 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.