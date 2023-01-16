Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Update

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 22,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 135 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Centrica stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

