CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,104 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73.

