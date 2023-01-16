CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

