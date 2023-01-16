CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $778,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPEM opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.