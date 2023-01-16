CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,257 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

