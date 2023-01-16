Chainbing (CBG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $708.68 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00006699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $708.68 million and approximately $4,105.78 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

