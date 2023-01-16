Chellitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.04 (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $0.04 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chellitcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

