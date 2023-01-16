Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 749,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,584,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

