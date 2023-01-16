Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 3,142 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,944. The firm has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $139.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

