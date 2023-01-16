Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

