Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,278. The firm has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $230.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

