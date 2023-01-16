Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.91. 21,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

