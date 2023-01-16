CIBC Boosts GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target to C$5.00

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
GURU Organic Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of GUROF stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. GURU Organic Energy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.34.
About GURU Organic Energy
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GURU Organic Energy (GUROF)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.