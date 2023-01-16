CIBC Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) to Neutral

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.78.

TSE:SNC traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.18. 125,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$33.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

